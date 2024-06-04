President: By taking on this very responsible duty as host of COP, we fully realized advantages, complications

4 June 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

“By taking on this very responsible duty as the host of COP, we fully realized the advantages and complications,” Azernews reports, citing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil & Gas and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center.

“Climate change here in Azerbaijan can be seen when you look at the Caspian Sea shore. Every year, we see the sea is going away. Because the Caspian Sea is supplied by the rivers, which come from beyond our borders. We have zero responsibility for this catastrophe if we don't take serious measures. We are doing everything in order to supply more water to the sea, building new dams and water storages to collect water,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

