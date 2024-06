4 June 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the opening of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil & Gas and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports.

