Baku hosts next plenary of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States

3 June 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

The 13th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) will convene in Baku, focusing on the theme "Green Horizons for the Turkic World: Role of Parliaments in Achieving a Green Agenda," Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiarov said at the briefing, Azernews reports.

“The 13th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) on the theme ‘Green Horizons for the Turkic World: Role of Parliaments in Achieving a Green Agenda’ will be held in Baku on June 6, 2024,” he said.

According to him, a parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of Parliament Yerlan Koshanov will take part in the event from Kazakhstan.

Smadiarov noted that following the meeting, it is planned to adopt the Baku Declaration and a number of other documents and reports of the TURKPA.

