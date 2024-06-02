Potential of Azerbaijan fascinates me, says senior vice president of Cisco company

2 June 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan leads the future of cybersecurity amid rising cyber attacks, Azernews reports, citing Adele Trombetta, senior vice president of Cisco company, as she telling at the III National Cyber Security Forum held in Baku.

Trombetta noted that the Azerbaijan government develops the country at a high level in the field of cyber security and digital: “This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. The potential of this country fascinates me.

To my mind, the cyber security of the future is precisely in Azerbaijan.”

The III National Cyber Security Forum dedicated to the "Green World Solidarity Year" is being held in Baku.

The event was organized by the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (ACOA) and the main partnership of "Azerconnect” Group.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz