2024 to usher in new era of prosperity, peace & stability across S Caucasus, Ambassador says

28 May 2024 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Canada looks forward to working with Azerbaijan on the most pressing global issue of our generation when, later this year, Baku plays host to COP29 and intn'l efforts to confront climate change, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Canada's ambassador to Azerbvaijan, on his official "X" account.

"Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan, as your nation celebrates its Independence Day! We also underscore our optimism that 2024 will usher in a new era of prosperity, peace & stability across the South Caucasus," Kevin Hamilton added.

Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan, as your nation celebrates its Independence Day! Canada looks forward to working with 🇦🇿 on the most pressing global issue of our generation when, later this year, Baku plays host to #COP29 and intn'l efforts to confront climate change.… pic.twitter.com/zf5yWB9WAX — Kevin Hamilton 🇨🇦 (@KHamiltonTR) May 28, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz