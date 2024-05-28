Uzbekistan MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Independence Day

28 May 2024 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan (MFA) congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Ministry on its official "X" account.

"We sincerely congratulate our strategic partner Azerbaijan with the Independence Day!" the post reads.

We sincerely congratulate our strategic partner #Azerbaijan with the Independence Day!



🇺🇿🤝🇦🇿@AzerbaijanMFA pic.twitter.com/yGDRuXa7ey — Uzbekistan MFA (@uzbekmfa) May 28, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz