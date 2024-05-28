Uzbekistan MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Independence Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan (MFA) congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Ministry on its official "X" account.
"We sincerely congratulate our strategic partner Azerbaijan with the Independence Day!" the post reads.
