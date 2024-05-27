Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrates in Paris

27 May 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A reception was held at the "Le Pavillon Dauphine" center in Paris to mark the Independence and Armed Forces Days of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The reception began with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and France.

Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva spoke about the path our country has taken towards independence. She stated that 106 years ago, on May 28, the first parliamentary democratic state in the Muslim world, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), was established. Despite facing significant internal and external challenges during a turbulent period coinciding with the fall of empires, the ADR succeeded in establishing effective state institutions, protecting the rights of its citizens, and gaining the trust of the international community. The independence of the ADR was recognized here, at the Paris Peace Conference. Although the lifespan of the first republic was short, lasting only 23 months, during this time, the state achieved significant progress in nation-building, identity formation, and democracy. One of its greatest achievements was granting voting rights to women in 1918, long before Western countries.

The Ambassador recalled the tumultuous years of Azerbaijan's restoration of independence in 1991 and the struggle the country endured to preserve its statehood. She noted that as a result of military aggression by a neighboring country, one-fifth of our territory was occupied. She emphasized that the radical reforms implemented by the Great Leader and the well-defined strategy turned Azerbaijan into a dynamically developing modern state. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's wise policies, our country has earned its deserved place on the international stage. Azerbaijan has become the author of numerous projects in energy, infrastructure, and transportation sectors, transforming into a leading platform on the global stage. She pointed out that Azerbaijan, situated at the crossroads of East and West, reflects the values of both civilizations, harmoniously uniting diverse cultures.

"Azerbaijan works tirelessly for continuous peace and development in the region. The liberation of our territories and the restoration of sovereignty over all our lands have created new realities throughout the entire Caucasus region.

After the war, Azerbaijan embarked on a new era - an era of peace, harmony, and rebuilding the region. The 'Great Return' to our liberated lands began after 30 years. While hundreds of families have returned to their ancestral homes, 750,000 internally displaced persons still await their return. There are significant challenges ahead, but today the most important task is the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both countries are now very close to reaching a final peace agreement. In recent weeks, Baku and Yerevan have made significant progress towards normalizing relations. Azerbaijan's tireless efforts are aimed at ensuring continuous peace, stability, and cooperation in the Caucasus," Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva said, announcing that Azerbaijan will host the COP29 global conference at the end of this year. The Ambassador noted that hosting COP29 is not only a source of pride for Azerbaijan but also a significant responsibility and call to action. She emphasized that Azerbaijan pledges to work with all countries in an inclusive and cooperative manner on COP29 and believes that the conference will successfully address the most crucial issue of our time.

Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev and the military attaché of the embassy, Colonel Javid Abdullayev, also spoke, discussing President Ilham Aliyev's leadership in establishing constructive partnerships with international organizations, the role of our Armed Forces in the struggle for independence, and the importance of the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz