Ammunition found in Gubadli

21 April 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Shells were found in Gubadli, Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry noted that the Gubadli District Police Department received information about the discovery of shells during excavation works in the Yazi plain area of ​​the district.

During the inspection of the area, 6 cannon shells of different calibers were found and handed over to the relevant authorities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz