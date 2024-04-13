Azernews.Az

EU is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter when it comes to de-mining, says EU committee chair

13 April 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)
EU is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter when it comes to de-mining, says EU committee chair

“Proud to make a difference: The EU is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter when it comes to de-mining,” Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Chair of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union Delphine Pronk on her official "X" account.

“By training an all-female de-mining team, the EU helps to increase the role women play in security,” she added.

