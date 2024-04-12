Azerbaijani and Belarusian FMs meet in Minsk [PHOTOS]

12 April 2024 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleynik during his business trip to Belarus, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

It was reported that within the framework of the meeting, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as reviewed areas for the development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

During the working visit to the Republic of Belarus, Foreign Minister @Bayramov_Jeyhun held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik @BelarusMFA.



Ministers discussed the broad range of issues standing on bilateral agenda and looked at areas to… pic.twitter.com/sfAAecFxwG — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 12, 2024

Further to the information by the ministry, during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of strategic partnership relations between the two countries, and the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in potential fields and mutual visits was touched upon. The importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture and sports was emphasized.

The parties noted the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

At the same time, the development prospects of cooperation in other areas of the economy, including agriculture, transport, machine building, and tourism, were discussed.

Stating that there is great potential for the expansion of economic relations, the ministers emphasized that important decisions were taken at the 13th meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on cooperation in the economic field, which took place on May 15, 2023, and the directions for further strengthening of our economic relations were reviewed.

In addition, information was provided on the preparation process for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and the opportunities for cooperation were evaluated in this framework.

The ministers also discussed the issues of restoration and reconstruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the possible contributions of Belarus to the process. Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague in detail about the mine threat in the region.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz