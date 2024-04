11 April 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's COP29 national coordinator Carmela Shamir has visited Azerbaijan, the Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek texted in a post on X, Azernews reports.

"Excited to wrap up Israel’s COP29 national coordinator’s visit to Baku! Energizing meetings, setting the stage for a successful and memorable event. Anticipating a strong Israeli presence at COP29!" the diplomat noted.

