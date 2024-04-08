US ambassador meets with Azerbaijani conductor of University of Texas Symphony Orchestra

8 April 2024 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby met with Farhad Khudiyev, conductor of the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra, Azernews reports, citing the post shared on the Embassy's X account.

“Texas Universiteti Simfonik Orkestrinin dirijoru Fərhad Xudyevlə görüşmək, musiqinin amerikalılar və azərbaycanlılar arasında körpü kimi mühüm rolunu müzakirə etmək çox xoş oldu. Ona qarşıdakı çıxışlarında uğurlar arzulayıram və onun səfərini mümkün etdiyinə görə… pic.twitter.com/w69bfwUfPq — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) April 8, 2024

"It was a pleasure to meet Farhad Khudiyev and discuss the important role of music as a bridge between Americans and Azerbaijanis.

I wish him success in his upcoming performances and thank the Azerbaijan-American Music Foundation for making his visit possible," the ambassador emphasized.

---

