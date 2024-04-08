Azernews.Az

US ambassador meets with Azerbaijani conductor of University of Texas Symphony Orchestra

8 April 2024 19:11 (UTC+04:00)
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby met with Farhad Khudiyev, conductor of the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra, Azernews reports, citing the post shared on the Embassy's X account.

"It was a pleasure to meet Farhad Khudiyev and discuss the important role of music as a bridge between Americans and Azerbaijanis.

I wish him success in his upcoming performances and thank the Azerbaijan-American Music Foundation for making his visit possible," the ambassador emphasized.

