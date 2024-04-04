Azerbaijan takes measures to minimize pollution of Caspian Sea

4 April 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is taking measures to minimise the pollution of the Caspian Sea.

Azernews reports that the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, said this during the five-way meeting of the heads of the General Prosecutor's Offices of the Caspian states on "Environmental Offences in the Caspian Sea Area: Strategies of the Prosecutor's Offices for the Protection of the Marine Environment".

According to her, effective use of the natural resources of the Caspian Sea is an important task for the Caspian countries.

"The problem of the Caspian Sea unites five countries. These countries have a common responsibility to prevent pollution and to use the resources of the Caspian without harm."

The deputy minister stressed that initiatives related to the Caspian Sea will be included in the agenda of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku.

U. Taghiyeva also suggested conducting joint monitoring in the Caspian Sea.

