Azerbaijan Media Development Agency and Special Communications and Information Security State Service appeal to people

31 March 2024 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Media Development Agency and Special Communications and Information Security State Service has appealed to people, Azernews reports.

The statement reads as follows:

Fake news about the start of military operations and the presence of our martyrs has been spread on accounts opened on the TikTok social network. We declare that the fake news created by manipulation of old data does not reflect any reality and is a failed attempt to mislead public opinion.

We call on the citizens of Azerbaijan, journalists, and social activists to always show principledness against such situations, to be vigilant in a situation where campaigns based on fake and false information are escalating at the global level. Appropriate measures are being taken regarding the mentioned fake news and its source.

