Official reception hosted in Baku on occasion of Pakistan's National Day [PHOTO]

30 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 84th anniversary of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an official reception was organized in Baku on March 29.

According to Azernews, the event began with the playing of the national anthems of both countries.

Bilal Hayee, Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, spoke about the multifaceted relations and close friendship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The diplomat said that the cooperation between the two countries is successfully continued in political, economic-commercial, defense, security, culture, education and other fields.

Talking about the history of his country's independence, the diplomat expressed his confidence that Pakistan will continue to develop and become stronger.

"We believe that Pakistan will solve the Kashmir issue just as Azerbaijan successfully solved the Garabagh problem. Our countries have always supported each other and this support will continue," the Ambassador said.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev conveyed the congratulations of President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Pakistan's national holiday. He noted that the existing economic, political and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are based on the principles of friendship. Stating that Pakistan is a very important country for Azerbaijan, the minister added that Pakistan was one of the first states to recognize our country after regaining its independence. In addition, Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan on international platforms regarding the Garabagh issue.

According to the minister, strong political ties bind both countries today. Relations between our countries have now risen to the level of strategic alliance. Pointing out that the solid foundation of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was established during the reign of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, V. Mustafayev said that the relations between the two countries are currently being successfully continued at a high level.

He said that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is increasing every year. Speaking about the successful cooperation of our countries in various fields, the signing of a large number of documents, the minister said.

"The people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate the support of the state and people of Pakistan. We are sure that our friendship and relations will deepen and strengthen after this," the minister added.

