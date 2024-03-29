Azerbaijan to participate in international food exhibition in Saudi Arabia

29 March 2024 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan will participate in the international food exhibition in Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

"The Saudi Food Show 2024" international food exhibition will be held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on May 21–23.

The Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) has started preparations for this.

It is expected that more than 1,000 participants from 97 countries will attend the exhibition.

"The Saudi Food Show 2024" is an international food exhibition scheduled to take place in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, from May 21 to May 23. This exhibition serves as a platform for showcasing a wide range of food products and culinary innovations from around the world.

Organised to promote international trade and collaboration in the food industry, "The Saudi Food Show 2024" attracts participants from various countries, including Azerbaijan. The event provides an opportunity for exhibitors to display their products, network with industry professionals, explore potential business partnerships, and gain insights into emerging trends in the global food market.

With an expected attendance of more than 1,000 participants from 97 countries, this exhibition offers a diverse and dynamic environment for stakeholders in the food sector to exchange ideas, share expertise, and expand their market reach. It also facilitates discussions on topics such as food security, sustainability, and innovation, reflecting the growing importance of these issues in the contemporary food industry.

"The Saudi Food Show 2024" serves as a premier platform for fostering international cooperation, promoting economic development, and driving innovation in the global food market.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz