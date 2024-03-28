Hand grenade and UZRQM explosive device discovered in Baku [VIDEO]

28 March 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the discovery of military ammunition in Khatai district of Baku city, Azernews reports.

The special risk rescue service (XRXX) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately involved in demining.

After appropriate security measures were taken in the area together with law enforcement officers, the ammunition found during the inspection of the scene was 2 F-1 hand grenades. Besides that, 2 UZRQM explosives suitable for combat use were determined.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralisation by the experts.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz