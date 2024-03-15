Georgia enjoys exemplary relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, says minister

15 March 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia has exemplary relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said, Azernews reports.

He made a remark during a press conference following the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye in Baku.

"We examined the regional and global dynamics. It was highlighted that we are prepared to step up our cooperation. We have strategic and exemplary ties with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. We also talked about cooperation in the political, commercial, transportation, and energy sectors. We recognized the significance of our collaborative efforts to broaden collaboration in these areas," the Georgian Foreign Minister added.

