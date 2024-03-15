Azerbaijan, Morocco mull tourism co-op

15 March 2024 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco Nazim Samadov met with Minister of Tourism, Handicraft, and Social and Solidarity Economy of the Kingdom of Morocco Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Azernews reports, citing the embassy.

During the meeting joint efforts were discussed to develop cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries, between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Tourism, Handicraft, Social and Solidarity Economy of the Kingdom of Morocco, the organization of mutual visits, information tours and press tours, participation in tourism exhibitions, as well as the establishment of cooperative relations between the country’s tourism associations, higher and secondary educational institutions working in this field, and cooperation between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the National Tourist Office of Morocco.

Ambassador Samadov informed about the importance of the agreement on tourism cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Morocco in 2008, and also noted the importance of establishing direct air links and the abolition of visas for citizens of both countries with general passports to increase the number of tourists visiting both countries.

In addition, during the meeting, a wide exchange of views took place on the issue of establishing cooperation in the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of handicrafts between the Ministry of Tourism, Handicraft, Social and Solidarity Economy of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Public Legal Entity ABAD under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic.

In conclusion, Ambassador Samadov invited Fatim-Zahra Ammor to visit Azerbaijan.

