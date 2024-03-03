Antalya Diplomacy Forum wraps up today [PHOTOS]

3 March 2024 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

The III Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya, Turkey will end today.

According to Azernews, on the last day of the event, "Women in Diplomacy", "Climate Change: How Will Future Generations Remember Us?", "Artificial Intelligence and Diplomacy: Managing New Borders", "Our Common Future: Youth for Global Peace", "Regional Cooperation" the role of culture and education" will be discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also expected to make a statement to the media about the results of the forum.

---

