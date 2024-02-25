Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan congratulates Estonia on Independence Day

25 February 2024 12:35 (UTC+04:00)
The Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry has congratulated Estonia on Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"On the occasion of Estonia's National Day, we extend our congratulations to the people and government of Estonia. We wish Estonia continued progress and prosperity! Happy National Day!" the Azerbaijani ministry said in a post on X.

