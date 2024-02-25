Azerbaijan congratulates Estonia on Independence Day
The Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry has congratulated Estonia on Independence Day, Azernews reports.
"On the occasion of Estonia's National Day, we extend our congratulations to the people and government of Estonia. We wish Estonia continued progress and prosperity! Happy National Day!" the Azerbaijani ministry said in a post on X.
On the occasion of Estonia's National Day, we extend our congratulations to the people and government of Estonia.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) February 24, 2024
We wish Estonia continued progress and prosperity!
Happy #NationalDay! 🇦🇿🇪🇪@MFAestonia pic.twitter.com/UQvED24s21
---
