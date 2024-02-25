Azerbaijan represented at OIC ministerial conference in Istanbul [PHOTOS]

25 February 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An extraordinary session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers (ICIM) has been held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov took part in the session, Azernews reports.

The session covered the activities of journalists in conflict zones and highlighted the importance of collective responses to disinformation.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The organization protects the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world.

Since regaining its independence, Azerbaijan was the first among the CIS countries that appealed to become a member of the OIC and in 1991 has joined the organization. Over the past years, the relations between Azerbaijan and OIC has further expanded.

Baku hosted the 33rd OIC Foreign Ministers Conference on June 19–21, 2006.

In 2011, the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation (ICYF-DC), Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani government organized the Founding Convention of the OIC Countries Young Entrepreneurs Network in Baku. ICYEN is a collaborative initiative to create a platform for young Muslim entrepreneurs.

The founding meeting of the Youth forum of the Organization of the Islamic Conference was held in 2004 in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz