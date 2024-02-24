President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Kuwait

24 February 2024 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Your Highness,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Kuwait.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepen our cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Kuwait everlasting peace and well-being.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2024

---

