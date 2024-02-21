Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's grape export decreases

21 February 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In January-December 2023, Azerbaijan exported 9,758 tons of grapes worth $8.7m abroad, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

