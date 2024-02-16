Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Board calls religious figures to make efforts for peace in Caucasus [PHOTOS]

16 February 2024 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, said on February 16 at a meeting with Archbishop Theophylact, temporary head of the Azerbaijan and Baku Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, Pyatigorsk and Cherkes, that clerics should make efforts to preserve peace and stability in the Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Sheikhulislam noted that there is a high level of relations between CMB and the Russian Orthodox Church.

Sheikhulislam emphasised the merits of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in this field. During the 30-year Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, A.Pashazade highly appreciated the mediation mission of the Patriarch and emphasized that as a result of the steps taken, the problem did not reach the religious level.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade asked the guest to convey congratulations and greetings to His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of his election as Patriarch.

According to the CMB Chairman, from the first day on, our country has been trying to solve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in a peaceful way, and the other side also calls for it. Noting that due to the unity of the state and people of Azerbaijan, the ancient lands were liberated and the sovereignty of our country was fully restored, His Holiness Sheikhul Islam said that religious leaders should also make efforts to preserve peace and stability in the Caucasus.

The acting head of the Azerbaijan and Baku Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, Archbishop Theophylact of Pyatigorsk and Circassia, said he was pleased to convey the greetings of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to the SMM chairman. The guest congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the February 7 presidential elections and wished success to President Ilham Aliyev, who took the oath of office.

Theophylact expressed confidence that the head of state will continue to work tirelessly for the further strengthening of the Azerbaijani state and the welfare of all nations living here.

