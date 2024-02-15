Board of ICYF-ERC congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

15 February 2024 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Board of ICYF-ERC has sent congratulation letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of re-election as the president of Azerbaijan.

The letter reads:

"The Honourable President,

We would like to convey our most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish you success in fulfilling your important mission.

Your generous and important support for the holding of the General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) in Baku in 2004 is an indication of Your Excellency's firm position on the development and strengthening of the solidarity of the youth of the OIC countries.

In 2010, Azerbaijan's government hosted and supported the Eurasian Regional Center of the ICYF in Baku, as an international organization affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is a great example for the leaders of our region. We are proud of Your Excellency's support for the establishment and institutionalization of the ICYF as an international organization, as this is an important contribution of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OIC. We, the Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF, are proud of Your Excellency’s trust, support, and leadership of brotherly Azerbaijan, and we continuously strive to justify this trust.

Under your leadership, declaring 2017 as the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan and hosting the Games of Islamic Solidarity in that year are among the significant events for Islamic geography. For this reason, we highly appreciate the work done by Your Excellency for OIC and the Eurasian region.

As a result of your wise policy, the restoration of complete sovereignty and legal control over all territories of Azerbaijan is the first and greatest success achieved not only in the history of Azerbaijan but also in the history of Islamic countries in the last two hundred years. We, on behalf of the youth of Muslim countries, welcomed this victory with great joy and happiness.

The declaration of Shusha as the cultural and youth capital of the Islamic world this year is a clear indication of your influence on the Muslim world. We believe that this year Azerbaijan, especially Shusha, will become the center of solidarity among Muslim youth.

Dear President, on this significant day, we extend our warmest wishes once more in honor of your distinguished efforts in supporting the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the joint development of our beloved Azerbaijani people.

Furthermore, we would like to share our deepest gratitude on behalf of the current and newly elected Board of the Eurasian Regional Center (ERC) of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) in the 5th General Assembly of ICYF held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on February 9-10th, 2024.

Honorable President, we have the honor to ask you to accept our highest regards and best wishes, praying for good health, success, and prosperity for you and your family.

Sincerely,

Elchin Asgarov - Chair of the Board of the ICYF-ERC, Azerbaijan (2018-2024), (2024-2029)

AbdulazizMuminovMajidovich - Member of the Board, Uzbekistan (2024-2029)

Askar Shaikidinov - Member of the Board, Kyrgyzstan (2024-2029)

WajihaHaris - Member of the Board, Romania (2018-2024), (2024-2029)

ZhanatChukeyev - Member of the Board, Kazakhstan (2018-2024)

AkerkeIskanderova - Member of the Board, Kazakhstan (2024-2029)

Fsahat Ul-Hassan - Member of the Board, Pakistan (2018-2024)

AygulGabdrakhmanova - Member of the Board, Tatarstan (2018-2024)

RafigIsmayilov – Director General of the ICYF-ERC, Azerbaijan (2024-2029)

Vusal Gurbanov – Acting Director General of ICYF-ERC, Azerbaijan (2021-2024)"

---

