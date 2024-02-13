Azerbaijani delegation takes part in 11th World Government Summit [PHOTOS]

13 February 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani delegation headed by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is taking part in the 11th World Government Summit held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports.

According to the public relations department of the state agency, the summit aims to promote innovation and technology in the field of government services, discuss the latest trends related to the impact of artificial intelligence on human life and the future of the world.

More than 5,000 guests are taking part in the summit, which is held under the slogan "Predicting Future Governments." They include heads of state and government of more than 100 countries, heads of leading international organisations, ministers, prominent public and political figures, scientists, and experts.

During the first day of the summit, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency, spoke at a roundtable session on "The Future of Human Resources". The chairman spoke about the contribution of introducing new technologies, including artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making mechanisms, to enhancing the skills of human resources in the developing global world. The importance of ASAN's xidmət customised employee performance appraisal platform was brought to the attention of the event.

The same session was addressed by the heads of relevant government agencies in the UAE, Qatar, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Peru, Uzbekistan, and South Africa, as well as representatives of prestigious international companies.

The chairman of the state agency also addressed the ministerial meeting on "Development Directions Towards 2045: Focusing on the Future of the World" under the platform of "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2024".

It was noted at the meeting that 2024 was declared the Year of Solidarity for a Green World in our country, and the participants were informed that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29.

The necessity to implement partnership activities in all spheres and expand joint efforts in this direction to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and further goals was emphasised. At the same time, smart governmental decisions implemented by the state agency and ASAN xidmət experience in achieving the SDGs were noted.

In addition to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ministers from different spheres of the UAE, Romania, Albania, Rwanda, Egypt, and the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the leading staff of specialised organisations and units of the UN and relevant international organisations, participated in the meeting.

The visit of the delegation of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation to the UAE continues.

The summit will last until February 14.