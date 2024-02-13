Sixth International Scientific Conference of Economic Researchers to take place in Baku

13 February 2024 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Sixth International Scientific Conference of Researchers in the Sphere of Economics and Management (ISCEMR-2024), organised by Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC), Heydar Aliyev Centre, International Centre for Master's and Doctoral Studies, and the Public Association "Regional Development," will be held in Baku on May 23–26 under the general sponsorship of Pasha Holding Group of Companies, Azernews reports, citing UNEC press service.

The conference, organised within the framework of the Year of Solidarity for a Green World, is dedicated to the theme "A new era of sustainable development: green transformation and climate finance". In addition to lectures and online seminars, the conference will also feature panel discussions on three topical topics at the Heydar Aliyev Centre.

Research papers positively evaluated by the conference's scientific committee will be indexed in about 30 scientific databases around the world (Web of Science, Scopus, and others).

The deadline for sending research papers to the conference is April 15.

Detailed information is available on the conference website, www.iscemr.com.

