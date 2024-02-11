AMADA employees visiting Turkish Anti-Doping Commission

11 February 2024 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency's employees (AMADA) visited the Turkish Anti-Doping Commission (TDMK), Azernews reports.

Mehmet Yogurtcuoglu, the deputy general director of TDMK, welcomed the guests, informed them about the anti-doping policy implemented by Turkiye, and drew attention to the importance of the two countries' joint action in this field.

Then the guests were filled in about the doping control process timing, and the evaluation of the results.

There was an exchange of ideas about the working principles and test planning of TDMK's various departments.

---

