Moroccan journalists pay visit Garabagh [PHOTOS]

10 February 2024 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Moroccan journalists visited the cities of Aghdam, Asgaran and Shusha in the Garabagh economic region, as part of their visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Committee said that the delegation visited Panahali Khan's Imaret complex, Juma Mosque, the remains of the Aghdam State Drama Theater in the city of Aghdam, and witnessed acts of vandalism committed by Armenians.

The guests were informed in detail about the destruction of Azerbaijan's historical monuments, restoration and reconstruction works in accordance with the Master Plan of Agdam.

Then the delegation left for Asgaran where they inspected and filmed a mass grave discovered in this city.

As for acquaintance with Shusha, the tour started from the central square of the city. The guests visited Ashagi Govharaga mosque, Shusha Castle, Jidir duzu, and the shot busts of Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, famous personalities of Azerbaijan.

The special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in Shusha region Aydin Karimov welcomed the guests at the building of the executive power of Shusha district. He filled in the guests about the history of Azerbaijan's ancient city, the acts of vandalism suffered during the occupation, restoration and reconstruction work carried out here.

The delegation included Mohammed Aswab, editor of MAP agency, Anass Machloukh, editor of L'opinion, Souhail Nhaili, editorial director of “Le Matin” newspaper, Mahtat Rakas, head of “Al Bayane” newspaper Directorate, publishing director, Fahd Iraqi, director of “La Vie Eco” newspaper, Fatima Lgadiri, co-founder of “Le Desk” independent digital press, Yassine Majdi, employee of “TelQuel” Bouchaib Brhadda, operator of the online news channel BBMTV and photographer Bahou Elhassan.

