Moldovan President Maia Sandu sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

9 February 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the snap presidential elections, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you and the people of Azerbaijani peace and prosperity.

I hope that the existing traditionally friendly relations between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the principles of mutual respect and trust, will continue to serve as the foundation for the development of cooperation between our countries.

I would like to emphasize the constructive nature of the political dialogue between our countries and confirm that my country is open to deepening bilateral relations. I am confident that through joint efforts, we can further enhance Moldova-Azerbaijan cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy, and agriculture sectors for the benefit of our countries’ citizens.

Your Excellency, I wish you success and achievements in your high state activities, and kindly ask you to accept my highest respect.

Respectfully,

Maia Sandu

President of the Republic of Moldova

---

