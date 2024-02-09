Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed successful holding of elections in Azerbaijan

9 February 2024 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Foreign Ministry has made a statement on the occasion of presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Russia welcomes the successful holding of presidential elections in Azerbaijan."



The statement reads:

"The Russian side welcomes the successful holding of the elections in Azerbaijan and is determined to further strengthen the alliance and strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan, active joint work on international and regional issues, including the implementation of the entire set of trilateral agreements at the highest level on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Ilham Aliyev during a telephone conversation and sent a congratulatory telegram:

"It noted that the voting results fully confirmed the nationwide support for the course pursued by the President of Azerbaijan on accelerated socio-economic development of the state and strengthening of its positions in the world arena."

It is noted that 790 international observers followed the elections in Azerbaijan. The Russian Federation sent 148 representatives, including through the Federal Assembly, Executive Committee and IPA CIS, SCO, OSCE ODIHR.

"CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev emphasized that the elections complied with the principles of conducting a democratic expression of will, and there was a large voter turnout. According to the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, the voting was held on a competitive alternative basis and in a favorable atmosphere. SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming pointed to the openness and transparency of the elections.

Against this background, the assessments of the Western countries and international structures controlled by them looked extremely biased, which, as we have seen, were initially extremely biased towards the presidential election in Azerbaijan and were working on pre-established methodologies to discredit the electoral process," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Extraordinary presidential elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 7. According to preliminary data from 100% of polling stations, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the election with 92.12% of the votes.

