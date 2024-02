9 February 2024 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev have visited the Air Force military facilities and watched the flyover of the Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle, which had been recently introduced into service, Azernews reports.

---

