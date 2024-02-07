Azerbaijani citizens in Georgia actively vote in extraordinary presidential elections

7 February 2024 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Citizens of Azerbaijan have been arriving at the polling station established at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tbilisi since morning and exercising the right to vote, Azernews reports.

Voter Natig Aliyev said he works here in a bridge construction company, "and in Baku in Khatai district. We live at the address Mazahir Rustamov 35. I work in Akhalkalaki city. As a citizen of Azerbaijan, I had to participate in the voting".

Sabir Mustafayev, who lives in Tbilisi, also noted that as a citizen of Azerbaijan, he had to take part in voting: "voting is necessary for the future of our country. Today we must make the right choice for our country to prosper and develop. I have also made my choice".

Khalid Namazov emphasized that he came to Georgia due to his work: "I live here due to my work. I am a railroad worker. And in Azerbaijan I lived in the city of Ganja. Let's elect our president".

Vugar Ashirov, who participated in the voting, said that today the Azerbaijani people will choose a worthy candidate:

"we have fulfilled our civic duty. I live in Baku, now I am here in connection with work. I have been working in Tbilisi for 8 years. We knew our civic duty that we would participate in the elections. For Azerbaijanis living abroad this day is also very important. I also want to tell everyone to come and vote".

Participating in the voting with her family members, Mrs. Jafarova stressed that she came to Tbilisi as a guest, "we came to elect our president. I knew there were elections, they said you can vote at the embassy, and I came and cast my vote."

Vahid Gurbanov, an 87-year-old voter, said he has been participating in elections for many years: "I have not yet come to the elections with so much pride and pride. We came to vote with the whole family. Now we are holding elections on the lands liberated from occupation. There can be no happiness besides this".

Talat Aliyev, who is 18 years old, said he took part in voting for the first time: "My birthday was 2 months ago and I was lucky to take part in voting as soon as I turned 18. In fact, I was very lucky to be a part of this historic event. I think every citizen of Azerbaijan should take part in the elections and choose their leader".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz