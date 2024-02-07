Speakers of Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments may meet in Switzerland

7 February 2024 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan are expected to meet in Switzerland on March 23–27, says the Armenian Parliament Speaker's Office, Azernews reports.

According to the information, no concrete proposals have been received yet, and the format of the meeting may be discussed.

Some time ago, Secretary General Martin Chungong of the International Inter-Parliamentary Union said that the organisation plans to hold talks between Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan.

