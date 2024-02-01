Ombudsman office informs OSCE observation mission on preparations for elections [PHOTOS]

1 February 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Office of the Ombudsman for Human Rights of Azerbaijan has held a meeting with Svetlana Chetaykina, a member of the Election Observation Mission of the OSCE Bureau of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Azernews reports, citing the Ombudsman Office.

At the meeting, the head of the Ombudsman Office, Aydın Safikhanli, gave the guest detailed information about the activities of the institution in the field of ensuring and protecting the suffrage rights of citizens. Safikhanli noted that a joint action plan of the Ombudsman Office and the Central Election Commission was prepared regarding the snap presidential elections, and based on this action plan, awareness measures were implemented in the capital city and regions on the issue of citizens' right to vote.

Speaking about the activities carried out for the effective ensuring and protection of human rights and freedoms in our country, the Head of the Office said that every year the Commissioner traditionally delivers an annual report on the protection of human rights, and the public is informed about the measures taken to prevent human rights violations.

The deputy head of the Human Rights Commissioner’s (ombudsman’s) Office, Rashid Rumzade, informed on the cooperation relations of the Ombudsman institution with state institutions, judicial and law enforcement agencies, and civil society institutions based on the questions of the guest.

He brought to the guest’s attention that to ensure accessibility to the Ombudsman, the "916" Call Centre operates 24/7, and online application methods have been created through social networks and the institution's website. All applications addressed to the Ombudsman are investigated promptly, and effective measures are taken to ensure the violation of rights.

Giving information about the activities of the Commissioner's National Preventive Mechanism, the Deputy Head of the Office said that visits were made without prior warning to the places where people could not leave of their own free will and spoke about the recommendations given, the monitoring of their implementation, and the immediate reactions to the investigation of appeals.

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

