UK Foreign Office representative arrives in Baku

1 February 2024 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Representative of the British Foreign Office Chris Allan has arrived in Baku. This was announced by British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld on social network X, Azernews reports.

XİN nümayəndəsi Kris Allanı ilk dəfə Bakıda qarşılamaqdan çox məmnunam. Biz ikitərəfli əlaqələri gücləndirmək üçün hökumət rəsmiləri ilə səmərəli müzakirələr apardıq. Əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını araşdırmaq üçün Beyin Mərkəzləri ilə şam yeməyi günümüzün yaxşı sonluğu oldu. pic.twitter.com/xCaQY0qEaH — FergusAuldFCDO (@FergusAuldFCDO) February 1, 2024

"I am very pleased to meet FCO representative Chris Allan in Baku for the first time. We had fruitful talks with government representatives to strengthen bilateral relations. Dinner with representatives of the Brain Centers to explore opportunities for cooperation was a good end to the day," the Ambassador said.

