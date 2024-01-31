Special envoy says NATO supports normalisation process between Azerbaijan, Armenia

31 January 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

NATO Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Javier Colomina, told Armenian media that NATO supports the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

"We support the bilateral format of negotiations as well. At the end of the day, the two countries have to decide how they will move forward, so we will support anything that will eventually lead to peace. We believe that the principles underlying the process—respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity—are fundamental," the special envoy said.

The special envoy noted that NATO does not take sides between partners unless there is a violation of the principles and basic elements of the UN Charter.

Recall that the active phase of the largest NATO exercise since Cold War Steadfast Defender 2024 started near the borders of Russia.

According to the information, the exercise involves all types and branches of the armed forces, including tens of thousands of military personnel and hundreds of units of military equipment.

According to the scenario of the exercise, the fictional state "Occasus" annexed the territory of a neighbouring country and then stopped any activity for a while, pumping the population with propaganda. After that, it allegedly attacked another neighbour, a NATO member state. The alliance countries were forced to invoke the fifth article of the organization's charter on collective defence.

It is noted that the exercise involves 90 thousand troops from all 32 countries of the alliance. The manoeuvres will be held in the Baltic States, Poland, and Germany.

According to the author of the article, military correspondent Andrei Kots, the scenario of the exercises implies a conflict in the area of the Suvalki corridor, through which Russian forces can make their way to the Kaliningrad region.

