Projects within concept of smart village to be applied in liberated areas

26 January 2024 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur have turned into a big construction sites. During the past year, foundations of various residential areas, schools, and hospitals were laid in 9 villages, 1 settlement, and 3 city centres in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan. Those infrastructures and residential complexes will make a significant contribution to the return of people.

Azernews reports that this was said by Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are included in the Eastern Zangezur economic district, at the meeting of the working group on environmental issues held in Zangilan.

He said that Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur have been declared a green energy zone, and environmental protection is the main priority in large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in the territories that have already been liberated from occupation.

"Major projects are being implemented in this direction. Solar power stations will be built in Jabrayil. If we are talking about construction, green energy will be used in all our administrative buildings, as well as in the construction of the next villages. The energy supply of Agalı village is carried out through renewable energy. In general, within the concept of a smart city and village, innovative approaches will be applied."

