"Encouraging the Participation of Young People in the Election Process"event organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) and the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), brought together influential figures in youth movements from various countries to discuss and emphasize the importance of active youth involvement in the electoral process, Azernews reports.

The distinguished panel of speakers included AigulGabdrakhmanova, the head of the "Selet" youth movement in the Republic of Tatarstan (RF); AkerkeIskanderova, the Acting Director of the "Jastar Ruhy" youth organization under "Amanat" party in Kazakhstan; WajihaHaris, the President of Romania's Scheherazade Foundation, dedicated to working with Muslim minorities in Europe; and FsahatUl-Hassan, Chairman of Pakistan's Youth Advocacy Network. Together, they explored crucial topics such as the principles of active citizenship at the youth level and shared international experiences that have successfully encouraged youth participation in the democratic process.

Throughout the conference, attendees engaged in a fruitful exchange of ideas, discussing innovative approaches to working with young people in different countries. This collaborative effort aimed to identify strategies that resonate with diverse cultural contexts, acknowledging the unique challenges and opportunities present in each region.

As the conference progressed, the international guests took the opportunity to address the upcoming presidential elections to be held on 7 February, 2024 in Azerbaijan. They expressed support for the re-election of H.E. Mr. President Ilham Aliyev, who had achieved a historic victory, a milestone considered the most significant in Islamic history over the past two centuries. Encouraging the youth in attendance, the speakers advised them to draw inspiration and guidance from the exemplary leadership demonstrated by H.E. Mr. President Ilham Aliyev.

The conference not only served as a platform for discussing the significance of active participation in the election process but also fostered a sense of unity among youth leaders from different corners of the world. The shared insights and recommendations are expected to contribute to the development of effective strategies to engage and empower young people in shaping the future of their respective nations.

