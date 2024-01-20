Azerbaijan's Embassy in Moscow hosted event on 34th anniversary of 20 January tragedy [PHOTOS]

20 January 2024 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

An event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy was held today at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu together with the staff of the Embassy laid flowers at the banner at the entrance to the Embassy dedicated to the victims of the 1990 tragedy.

Then Mr. Ambassador laid a bouquet of scarlet roses at the bas-relief of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who came to the building of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan in Moscow on 21 January 1990, where he held a press conference, where he sharply condemned the atrocities committed, calling them terror against peaceful people and demanded political and legal assessment and punishment of the instigators, demonstrating his solidarity with the Azerbaijani people.

The Azerbaijani ambassador together with ambassadors and high-ranking diplomats of the diplomatic corps accredited in Russia, employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Representative Office in Russia, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora and the Russian public laid flowers at the banner set up inside the building.

The Ambassador made an official speech, where he described in detail the events of those bloody days and shared his memories. Polad Bulbuloglu emphasised the role of great leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

