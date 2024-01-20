Series of events held in Azerbaijan Army with regard to anniversary of January 20 tragedy [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

20 January 2024 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

According to the plan approved by the Defense Minister, the Azerbaijan Army holds a series of events to educate the personnel and promote patriotism with respect to the January 20 – National Mourning day, Azernews reports, citing Ministry.

The memory of martyrs was honored with observing of a minute of silence in all types of troops, Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army in connection with the 34th anniversary of the tragedy.

As part of the events, military personnel visited the Alleys of Martyrs, documentaries, videos and book exhibitions dedicated to the January 20 tragedy were shown in military units, institutions and organizations.

The ceremonies highlighted the historical significance of the January 20 tragedy, which was purposefully committed against Azerbaijani people, and the successful policy carried out by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, to inform the world community about the tragic events' truth.

The speakers remembered the dedication of the heroes, who fought for national liberation during that historical period, as well as the heroism of the Azerbaijani people.

