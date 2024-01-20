OSCE observer mission to closely monitor all key aspects of elections in Azerbaijan

20 January 2024 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission has announced its intention to closely monitor all aspects of the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for 7 February, Azernews reports.

According to OSCE/ODIHR spokesperson Kati Andrusch, the distinctive feature of these elections is that they will be held throughout Azerbaijan.

"The mission's tasks include campaigning, social media, organisation of elections at all levels, verification of electoral legislation and its implementation, respect for fundamental freedoms, as well as media coverage and resolution of electoral disputes," she said when asked whether the observation mission covers all regions of Azerbaijan.

In response to a question about the visit to electoral districts in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan, K.Andrusch said that additional information on the course of observation will be provided on the eve of the elections.

The OSCE/ODIHR observation mission in Azerbaijan includes 11 international experts from 9 OSCE countries, 26 long-term and 280 short-term observers who will monitor the election process on election day. The mission is headed by Johann Murphy, a native of Ireland.

---

