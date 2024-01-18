Protest rally in Warsaw over publication spreading false information about Azerbaijan

18 January 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Peaceful action of the Azerbaijani community was held in front of the office of "Politika" media company located in the Polish capital Warsaw, Azernews reports.

The State Committee for Work with Diaspora reported that the sanctioned action, organized by the Council of Azerbaijanis in Poland, was held against the publication of provocative and slanderous articles by the reporter of "Politika" magazine Konstantin Gebert about the Second Garabagh War and the historical victory of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the rally, Diaspora activists Shamo Gubadov and Tuncay Novruzzade sharply condemned the dissemination of fake news influenced by the Armenian Diaspora in "Politika" magazine. They called on the staff of this publication to accurately check facts, honestly cover the truth about Azerbaijan, and follow such principles of journalism as objectivity and impartiality.

"Armenian Diaspora manipulates media", "No bias, no compromise, only facts matter!", "Media double standards in all their nakedness", "Enough of fake news against Azerbaijan!", "Where were the media when Azerbaijanis killed children?" were also posters with other slogans.

Then, a member of the Board of Directors of the Council of Azerbaijanis of Poland Shamo Gubadov handed over the protest statement of oAzerbaijanis to the office of "Politika" media company to be handed over to the editor-in-chief of the magazine.

The security of the action was provided by the local police.

