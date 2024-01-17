Early bookings of Russian tourists increased in Azerbaijan

17 January 2024 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

This year, early bookings of Russian citizens for summer vacations in Azerbaijan are 79% more than last year, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the information, early booking of Russian tourists for summer vacations increased 3 times in Kazakhstan, Thailand, Italy, and Georgia, 2 times in Belarus, and 68% in Armenia.

Overall, compared to last year, early booking of Russian citizens increased by 30% domestically and by 77% in foreign destinations.

In addition, this year Azerbaijan took 6th place among the countries where Russian citizens plan their summer vacations. Also in the top 10 were Belarus, Abkhazia, Turkiye, Georgia, Italy, Armenia, France, Thailand, and Kazakhstan.

Tourism in Azerbaijan has been an important sector of the Azerbaijani economy since the 1990s.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, Azerbaijan is among the top ten countries with the greatest increase in visitor exports from 2010 to 2016. Besides, due to its favourable nature, especially being host to many international events, the country had the world's fastest-developing travel and tourism economy (a 46.1% increase) in 2017.

To promote tourism, Azerbaijan sponsored Atlético Madrid jerseys reading "Azerbaijan – Land of Fire". In 2018, a new tourism brand and the slogan "Take Another Look" were introduced.

