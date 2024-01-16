Georgian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

16 January 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of Georgia in the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to the families of the victims of the January 15 explosion in a furniture shop in Baku and all Azerbaijani people.

Azernews reports the condolence message reads:

"We were very saddened by the news of the explosion in a furniture shop in Baku with human casualties. We express our deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, in these difficult times we are with friendly Azerbaijan".

Recall that yesterday there was an explosion in a furniture shop located on A.Kunanbayev Street in Binagadi district of Baku. As a result of the incident, rescuers pulled out three people from under the rubble (they are alive). A total of 24 people were injured, seven people died, and their bodies were transferred to their destination.

