Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 16 2024

Georgian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

16 January 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The Embassy of Georgia in the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to the families of the victims of the January 15 explosion in a furniture shop in Baku and all Azerbaijani people.

Azernews reports the condolence message reads:

"We were very saddened by the news of the explosion in a furniture shop in Baku with human casualties. We express our deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, in these difficult times we are with friendly Azerbaijan".

Recall that yesterday there was an explosion in a furniture shop located on A.Kunanbayev Street in Binagadi district of Baku. As a result of the incident, rescuers pulled out three people from under the rubble (they are alive). A total of 24 people were injured, seven people died, and their bodies were transferred to their destination.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more