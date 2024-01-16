Saudi Arabia to support humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

16 January 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

The government of Saudi Arabia will provide financial support to the humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center of this country, Azernews reports.

For this purpose, a Memorandum of Financial Assistance was signed between the Chairman of the Board of the Demining Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Suleymanov, and the Deputy Director of the Medical and Environmental Department of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center, Abdullah Muhammed Alvadeyi. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Algetal also participated in the event.

A meeting was held between the parties as part of the signing ceremony. Vugar Suleymanov thanked Abdullah Muhammed Alvadeyi for the financial contribution of Saudi Arabia for demining activities in Azerbaijan. At the meeting, the guest was given detailed information about the mine problem facing our country, the large-scale humanitarian demining activities currently being carried out, and the restoration and reconstruction works carried out for the return of the former IDPs to their lands.

Also, the parties exchanged views on the support provided to combat the mine threat and the future development prospects of cooperation in this field. Abdullah Mohammad Alvadeyi expressed his satisfaction with the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and emphasized that his country is with Azerbaijan in the issue of humanitarian demining and supports Azerbaijan.

During the event, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition where models of mine and other explosive ammunition samples, minesweepers' tools and equipment, and personal protective clothing were displayed in the liberated areas.

