Azerbaijan's CEC head confirms start of polling stations in liberated territories

8 January 2024 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

“Polling stations have already been launched in the liberated territories. These stations serve as exemplars for others, given the intensive construction activities underway in these regions,” Azerbaijan's CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said.

According to Azernews, Mazahir Panahov highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Central Election Commission in outfitting these polling stations.

"The process will be concluded today, ensuring these stations are fully prepared for the voting," the CEC chairman added.

It should be mentioned that earlier, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov informed journalists about the efforts are currently being made to clarify the voter lists in the liberated territories. In previous interviews, he noted that more than 23,000 constituents are set to exercise their voting rights at 26 polling stations in the liberated territories. Each polling station is expected to accommodate around 800-900 voters.

Azerbaijani citizens who were not included in the lists of their designated polling stations can seek resolution by approaching the CEC, according to Mazahir Panahov.

