Goygol, Absheron & Shahdag among TOP 3 most visited national parks [PHOTOS]

Nature-based tourism is one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors.

For true nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, Azerbaijan offers endless opportunities to take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The country is home to numerous national parks that allow you to connect with nature and fully appreciate the beauty of the natural world.

More than 260,000 tourists visited Azerbaijan's national parks last year. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reports that Goygol, Absheron, and Shahdag national parks are in the first three places among the visited places.

Around 500 plant species grow in Goygol National Park. A cold climate with dry winters prevails in the area. The annual temperature of the weather wavers between 4-10 degrees C. Annual precipitation is 600-900 mm.

Goygol Lake, located on the territory of the park, never ceases to amaze tourists.

The lake gets its name from its deep blue-colored water. It was formed in 1939 as a result of the earthquake that occurred in Ganja. Mount Kapaz tumbled down and blocked up the Aghsuchay River.

Furthermore, over 423 types of trees, shrubs, and medicinal plants grow here. In Goygol National Park, nature lovers have a chance to watch wolves, foxes, deer, jackals, bears, lynxes, and many other animals.

Absheron National Park is home to more than 50 birds and animal species, including gazelles, jackals, foxes, rabbists, Caspian seals, birds like silver gulls, wheezing swans, white-eyed black ducks, sandpipers, bald-coots, etc.

The Caspian seal here is observed in the seal cape mostly in May–August. The territory of the park is covered with sea sand. Coastal sandy plants, reed meadows, and annual salt marshes are common here.

With its magnificent flora and fauna, Shahdag National Park continues to attract nature lovers from Azerbaijan and abroad.

The rare East Caucasian tur is a mountain-dwelling goat antelope found only in the eastern half of the Caucasus Mountains.

Large mammals like the Caucasian, Bezoar ibex, domestic goat, Caucasian lynx, Syrian brown bear, wild boar, Indian wolf, common jackal, common jungle cat, red fox, roe deer, and bison truly captivate nature enthusiasts.

At the same time, the park has a variety of tree species, including the Caucasian Oak, Caucasian and European Hornbeam, Oriental Hornbeam, Oriental Beech, Silver Birch, Birch, Common Yew, White Willow, Common Walnut, and Wild Cherry can be found here.

Azerbaijani national parks have everything nature lovers want to experience and enjoy about nature.

