Arrest warrant issued on late general's property over embezzlement in state budget

The trial on the criminal case against Fuad Mammadov, former Deputy Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan, former head of the Main Department of Material and Technical Supply, late Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov, and employees Fuad Sheidabekov and Azer Khalilov, accused of embezzlement of state funds in especially large amounts, has continued, Azernews reports.

At the trial at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Fikrat Aliyev, the court investigation was declared open.

The prosecutor announced the indictment.

According to the indictment, the late General Fuad Mammadov, in collusion with two officials of the company, Fuad Sheidabekov and Azer Khalilov, embezzled about AZN 15 mln in state funds.

The company officials did not plead guilty to the charges.

Fuad Mammadov's son was recognised as the legal successor in the case. Commenting on the charge, he stated that his father was innocent and asked to stop the criminal case against his father.

The court also learned that the property of the deceased general, valued at a large sum, had been seized.

The court decided to hold the trial behind closed doors.

The trial will continue on January 24.

